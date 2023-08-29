Southern Californians are in the middle of another heat wave, but there is relief in sight.

First, the bad news. Temperatures on Tuesday will be about the same as Monday, with near record-breaking highs, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’re looking at highs downtown in the low to mid-90s and as you get into the valleys, we’re expecting highs from about 100 to 110,” said Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Wofford. “The hottest temperatures will be in the western San Fernando Valley.”

Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drink water on a hot day in this file image taken on July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

The good news is that temperatures are expected to cool down a bit on Thursday and even more on Friday.

KSEE24 meteorologist Reuben Contreras says our warming trend in the Central Valley continues Tuesday through Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 90s.

Contreras added that some areas on the west side could be at or just above 100° but a big cooldown is on the way with fall-like conditions expected for Labor Day Weekend with mid to upper 80s expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Until the cooler weather arrives, officials are urging residents to stay hydrated and remain indoors as much as possible.

The City of Fresno has four cooling centers open during the high heat, open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The locations are:

Frank H. Ball, 760 Mayor – Map to Frank H. Ball

Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo

Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler

Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo

The Cooling Centers will be open during the summer when temperatures are forecast over 100 degrees Fahrenheit and will stay open until the temperatures drop below 100 degrees per the National Weather Service in Hanford.

Swimming pools operated by the City of Fresno include:

Frank H. Ball Pool 760 Mayor St. (Ventura & A St)

Mary Ella Brown Pool 1350 E. Annadale (Elm & Annadale)

Mosqueda Pool 4670 E. Butler (Maple & Butler)

The City of Clovis has opened the Sierra Vista Mall as its cooling center. The mall will remain open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.