City of Visalia announces new fire chief

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Visalia announced their new Fire Chief on Tuesday.

Daniel S. Griswold, from Casper Wyoming, will take the new lead as Fire Chief. He currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Administrative Support Services for Casper’s Fire and Emergency Medical Service Department.

Griswold’s previous experience includes 6 years as Casper’s Deputy Chief of Operations, and two years as Battalion Chief, with a total of twenty years of experience in fire service.

“I am humbled for this opportunity to serve as Visalia’s Fire Chief. I am excited to be joining a department and an organization that has shown me professionalism and high-character throughout the hiring process,” Griswold said.

The City of Visalia partnered with the Western Fire Chiefs Association to conduct a nationwide recruitment for Visalia’s next Fire Chief. Several qualified candidates from the Central Valley and as far away as Florida, Maryland, and Wyoming competed to serve this role.

“We found Dan to be not only a highly experienced candidate but an excellent fit for the department, the City organization and the community,” City Manager Randy Groom said.

Griswold will take the new lead as Fire Chief in February 2020.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.