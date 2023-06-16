FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – To help reunite lost pets with their owners, the Fresno County Humane Society is hosting its 9th annual “Microchip Madness” promotion.

On Saturday, June 24, between 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at 103 South Hughes Avenue, $10 microchips will be offered to Fresno County residents. The effort is in partnership with the CCSPCA.

$10 microchips are only available to dogs and cats ages eight weeks and older, and weighing at least two pounds. CCSPCA adds that all dogs must be leashed and that cats must be in carriers.

Officials say the promotion is a one-day drive-thru event and no appointments are needed. CCSPCA says it anticipates a lot of interest and asks the public to be patient while waiting in line. Payment for microchips must be via cash, credit, or debit cards.

Officials say all newly chipped dogs and cats will also receive an assorted goody bag of pet food, toys, and pet products while supplies last.

Microchips are small computer chips (about the size of a grain of rice) that are implanted under an animal’s skin with a needle and syringe, similar to a routine vaccination.

After the microchip is implanted, officials say the chip must be registered online with the owner’s contact information. If the dog or cat is found by somebody else, officials say the animal will be scanned at a local shelter, rescue, or veterinarian for a microchip, which will help reunite the owner and pet.