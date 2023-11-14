FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The 99 Cents Only Stores store is saving Thanksgiving helping customers save money by selling 99-cent turkeys on Wednesday.

According to 99 Cents Only Stores, the first 50 customers (one per household) entering participating stores will receive a wristband to buy a frozen whole turkey (at least 14 pounds) for only 99 cents.

99 Cents Only stores in the Central Valley include:

Fresno: 6062 N First St. Fresno, CA 93710.

Fresno, Kings County: 4979 Kings Canyon Blvd. Fresno, CA. 93727.

Fresno, McKinely: 1520 N. First St. Fresno, CA. 93703.

Fresno, West Avenue: 3110 N. West Ave. Fresno, CA. 93705.

Fresno, West Shaw: 4170 West Shaw Ave Fresno, CA. 93722.

Clovis: 770 W. Shaw Ave. Clovis, CA. 93612.

Sanger: 2680 Jensen Ave. Sanger, CA. 93657.

Madera: 1333 Country Club Dr. Madera, CA. 93638.

Hanford: 550 N. 11th Ave. Hanford, CA. 93230.

Visalia: 2701 S. Mooney Blvd Visalia, CA. 93277.

Tulare: 1035 E. Prosperity Ave Tulare, CA. 93274.

Porterville: 825 W. Henderson Ave Porterville, CA. 93257.

Merced: 1111 Olive Ave. Merced, CA. 95348.

Atwater: 1870 Bellevue Rd. Atwater, CA. 95301.

The store’s staff says wristbands are valid only on Wednesday, Nov. 15. There is no cash value on the wristband and it is not transferable. All turkey sales are final and the offer is while supplies last.

Stores without freezer storage space will instead of turkeys be offering the first 50 customers a “Super Side Bag” which is a $15 dollar value only for 99 cents. The bag includes side canned dishes such as corn. green beans, and more.

For more information about this 99-cent-only Thanksgiving deal or to find a participating location near you, click here.