VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 64-year-old Visalia man was charged with 960-years-to-life in prison following his conviction of 64 counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office adds that Armando Kassaz’s crimes took place between 1995 and 2002 against three minor victims.

Kassaz must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.