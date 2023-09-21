FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – COVID-19 is once again making people sick and putting them in hospital in Fresno County.

COVID-19 is rearing its head in the Central Valley once again.

As of Thursday, 93 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in Fresno County and health experts want to warn the community that COVID-19 is still a real danger.

With Fall right around the corner, the Fresno County Health Department is asking the public to be prepared.

“We at the health department are concerned about this upcoming flu winter respiratory virus season,” said Dr. Trinidad Solis the Fresno County Deputy Health Officer.

The Fresno County Health Department says around 12 percent of COVID-19 tests in the county are positive.

However, they also say that the number is not accurate because many people are using home test kits. The state is using other ways to track the virus like testing wastewater from homes.

“The state is reporting to us wastewater levels in the county we are in the high level,” said Doctor Solis.

Aside from staying home if you’re sick and wearing a mask, experts say the best way to keep you and your family safe is to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is free for most people who have health insurance, but those who don’t have insurance or whose insurance doesn’t cover the shot can get it at no cost through the CDC at multiple locations throughout the Central Valley.

UCSF will be running one of those sites in a couple of weeks at the West Fresno Family Community Center

“It’s gonna be through the bridge access program it’s for the uninsured and underinsured population those are the people who can get the vaccines,” Said Dr. Suhjit Dhillon Assistant Medical Director at UCSF

Yolanda Randals Director of the West Fresno Family Resource Center says this program will provide much-needed protection for those who don’t have access to adequate healthcare

“If we can do some things and educate the community on some prevention methods that really our ultimate goal,” said Randals.

For more information on the bridge access program, you can click here.