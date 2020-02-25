91-year-old woman in critical condition after house fire in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 91-year-old woman is in critical condition after a house fire in northeast Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department said the fire started around 8:30 a.m. inside a garage and spread to the house near N Barton and E Omaha avenues.

When fire crews arrived, neighbors said people were in the burning house. Fire crews called for a second alarm and rescued a 91-year-old woman from inside the house who was not breathing and was resuscitated and transported to a hospital.

UPDATE: Fire is under control. One patient in critical condition transported to area hospital. pic.twitter.com/JTwOI80bxv — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) February 25, 2020

A man who was in the house at the time of the fire was able to escape the fire, his condition is unknown.

