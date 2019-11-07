91-year-old Clovis woman loses $70k in phone scam

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Police are warning residents the dangers of phone scams after a 91-year-old resident lost $70,000 in a phone scam.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, received a phone call in October by someone claiming to be her grandson.

The caller said he needed money sent to him immediately because he was in some sort of trouble, Spokesman Chad McCollum said. The victim complied and sent cash to the individual who ended up being a scam artist.

Police say the victim’s story may sound familiar as the issue of individuals preying on the elderly is a growing problem.

McCollum said their goal is to help prevent additional scams by making seniors and their family members aware of the problem.

