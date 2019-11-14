91-year-old Clovis woman loses $70,000 after scammer poses as son in need

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – A 91-year-old woman lost $70,000 in a scam targeting seniors across the country.

The scam happened in August when the woman named Eddeye received a phone call by someone claiming to be her son. He disguised his voice by telling her he was sick.

The caller said he was involved in an car accident which injured a woman, so he needed an attorney. That attorney, he said, needed money immediately. He asked Eddeye to not tell anyone or he may lose his license or job.

The fake attorney told her to send thousands of dollars in cash in the mail.

She went to her bank and sent money to the address provided by the caller six times. When she nearly emptied her bank account they asked her to use a credit card. The caller told her to go to Walmart and get seven $500 gift certificates.

It wasn’t until her son, Mike, came to visit from San Jose she realized she had been fooled.

Clovis Police Detective Drew Mosher says these crimes are rarely solved, that’s why knowledge is power.

“I think it’s really important for the younger generation to have a conversation with their aging parents because it prepares them and empowers them to be prepared for these calls when the inevitably come,” said Mosher.

For Eddeye, the expensive lesson is more than a financial loss.

“What it did to me personally, and I’ve had to admit this to myself, I’ve lost a lot of my self confidence, I don’t feel sure of myself anymore,” said Eddeye.

One thing she knows for sure – she won’t stay silent anymore.

“If you think it can never happen to you, believe me it can. It can happen to anyone,” said Eddeye.

The Clovis Police Department is now warning people to be aware of this ongoing scam and report any suspicious calls.

