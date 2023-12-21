FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Vang Pao Elementary School will be hosting a food distribution in partnership with the Fresno Asian Business Institute & Resource Center, the City of Fresno, and the office of Councilmember Luis Chavez.

They will be giving away over 900 turkeys and $20,000 worth of fresh local produce to the community in celebration of the holiday season.

The food boxes will be distributed free to the community on a first-come, first-served basis until food runs out.

The event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 21., from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Event organizers encourage people to bring a wagon or a cart, as the food boxes are heavy.

Vang Pao Elementary is located at 4100 East Heaton Avenue, Fresno, CA. More information can be found here.