TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 9-year-old boy from Arizona has major injuries after he was ejected during a crash Sunday afternoon in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they responded to the area of Highway 99 and Highway 190 around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a GMC Yukon.

Investigators say the Yukon with six people was going southbound on Highway 99, just north of Highway 190 when the driver lost control of the Yukon and traveled onto the west dirt shoulder, overturned, and struck a metal wire fence.

As the GMC overturned, a 9-year-old boy who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the right rear window, according to CHP.

CHP says the boy was transported to a local hospital as well as three other passengers to be treated for their injuries. The cause of this crash is still under investigation.