FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Nine Fresno High School Athletes will be added to the Fresno High Athletics Hall of Fame on Wednesday evening.

The Fresno High Athletic Wall of Champions Foundation is a non-profit organization with the mission to honor the long legacy of sports success at Fresno High for over 125 years. Organizers say this annual event started 16 years ago in 2007.

Fresno High School Warrior Alumni will gather alongside current Fresno High School athletes to induct nine new legacies into the FHS Athletic Hall of Fame.

These nine athletes will be named at the official induction ceremony on October 18.