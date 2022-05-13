SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nine new canine teams graduated from the CHP canine training facility after months of training, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

CHP says the graduates consist of eight patrol and narcotics detection canine teams and one patrol and explosives detection canine team.

“These nine teams are joining an already astonishing unit that serves as a vital part of the Department in protecting the public,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “The canines have received hundreds of hours of intense training and are ready to serve and support the mission of the CHP.”

The new teams consist of two Belgian Malinois, two Dutch Shepherds, and five German Shepherds. CHP officials says they have a total of 53 canine teams deployed throughout the state.