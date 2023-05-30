Whiskey with car keys and handcuffs concept for drinking and driving

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nine drivers were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the DUI checkpoint was held at Cedar and Teague avenues from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Twenty-four drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license and 319 vehicles were contacted.

DUI checkpoint locations are based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes, according to police.