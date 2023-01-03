FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 86-year-old man first reported missing on November 25 has been found dead, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced on Tuesday.

86-year-old Ulysses Carr of Fresno was found in a dry ponding basin located in the southeastern portion of S. Blythe and W. Summer Avenues, between Easton and Raisin City, deputies say.

Carr was reported as a missing person on November 25, 2022, that day he left his home located near W. Muscat and S. Valentine Avenues in southwest Fresno, and was found 39 days later approximately five miles away from his house, deputies say.

According to officials, on Tuesday morning dispatchers received the report of a body found in a dry ponding basin. They say an irrigation worker made the discovery while doing a routine check for the property in that location.

86-year-old Ulysses Carr was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was known for taking daily two-three mile walks roundtrip, officials say.

During the first couple of weeks, after Carr was reported missing, several law enforcement agencies joined forces to find him including the Fresno, Merced, Madera, Kings, Tulare, and Kern counties.

The incident remains an active investigation.