FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 85-year-old bridge that is featured on the National Register of Historic Places has collapsed, according to the City of Fresno.

Dinkey Creek Bridge was located near the Camp Fresno area of the Sierra National Forest. According to a post on social media, City of Fresno officials say both the bridge and one of the counselor cabins had collapsed.

According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, the bridge was built in 1938, designed by T.K. May, and constructed by the U.S. Forest Service. According to a Caltrans survey of potentially historic bridges (completed in 1987), it was the only timber bridge of its type in California.

The name “Dinkey” comes from a dog by that name, but federal officials say there are two versions of why that was chosen – both involving bear attacks. The first is in 1863 a party of four hunters and their dog Dinkey had a fight with a grizzly bear and Dinkey the dog was injured. The second is that a sheep rancher was saved from an attacking bear when his dog Dinkey interjected and gave him time to get his rifle to kill the bear, but Dinkey the dog was killed in the struggle and so the area was named after him.

Dinkey Creek Bridge was originally built as a highway bridge to carry McKinley Grove Road over Dinkey Creek but was closed to vehicles in 1965. It remained as a footbridge ever since.