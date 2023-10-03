CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 84-year-old Clovis resident was upset about the lack of country music being played at the Clovis Senior Center – and took his grievance straight to the city’s council members.

During the Clovis City Council meeting on Monday, he told council members that he goes to the senior center because he likes to dance – but cannot dance to the modern music being played there.

“We came here tonight and were told we were wasting our time. We’ll find out,” he said. “The problem is we have no control and we need your help because what we’re listening to is modern music and rock and roll.”

“We like country and western and we like to hold the lady when we dance. And the line dancing is perfect for those women who have lost their husbands who don’t have a partner. But the Friday night dance is turned into something disappointing.”

The 84-year-old resident, who has lived in the Clovis area since the 1980s, explained to the council members that he was told by staff at the Clovis Senior Center that the band was not hired to play country and western music.

“So everywhere I go, I meet a brick wall. So I came here to see whether or not you could help me,” he said to the council members.

At the meeting, city officials connected the 84-year-old with managers at the Clovis Senior Center to begin

In a statement to YourCentralValley.com, City of Clovis officials say they love the city’s seniors and always appreciate when they provide feedback to Clovis Senior Activity Center staff.

Following Monday night’s Council Meeting, our staff had the opportunity to connect with a frequent senior center visitor, who shared that he wanted to hear more country music at the Friday night dances. We are happy to oblige his, and as many song requests that we have time for throughout the evening, during the next scheduled dance on October 13. Chad McCollum, City of Clovis

City officials add that the Friday night dances are open to everyone “50 years and better” and will be on from 7:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on October 13, October 20 and October 27 – adding that dancers are “guaranteed to hear pop, rock and roll, and yes, even country music.”