TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an 81-year-old woman Saturday.

Officers say they were alerted to the crash at Turner Drive and Commercial Avenue in Tulare just after 11 a.m. Investigators say that an 81-year-old woman ran a stop sign at the intersection and was hit by a vehicle that had the right of way on Turner Drive.

The second vehicle spun around and hit a third vehicle. Nobody in the other vehicles was injured in the crash.

When they reached her, officers say the woman was pinned inside of the vehicle and was unresponsive.

Despite the efforts of the emergency crews, she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The identity of the woman killed in the crash has not yet been released by authorities.