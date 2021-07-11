81-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Selma

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A DMV photo of Billy Alves Jr. provided by the California Highway Patrol.

SELMA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department is searching for an at-risk elderly man who was reported missing on Sunday morning.

Police say 81-year-old Billie Alves Jr. was last seen at 9 a.m. at his home in the McCall Village Mobile Home Park near Dinuba Avenue and Claursen Drive.

Alves is described as 5’11” tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Photo of Billy Alves Jr. provided by the Selma Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, suspenders, and a silver wristwatch.

Anyone with information about Alves’ whereabouts is asked to call the Selma Police Department at (559) 896-2525.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com