81-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Selma

A DMV photo of Billy Alves Jr. provided by the California Highway Patrol.

SELMA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department is searching for an at-risk elderly man who was reported missing on Sunday morning.

Police say 81-year-old Billie Alves Jr. was last seen at 9 a.m. at his home in the McCall Village Mobile Home Park near Dinuba Avenue and Claursen Drive.

Alves is described as 5’11” tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Photo of Billy Alves Jr. provided by the Selma Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, suspenders, and a silver wristwatch.

Anyone with information about Alves’ whereabouts is asked to call the Selma Police Department at (559) 896-2525.