81-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Selma found dead

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — 81-year-old Billie Alves Jr. who was reported missing Sunday has been found deceased, according to Selma Police.

Police said Alves was found dead in the backyard of a residence in the same mobile home park where he lived.

Selma Detectives said they are working with the Fresno County Coroner and there are no signs of foul play and the cause of death is still pending.

Police say Alves was last seen at 9 a.m. at his home in the McCall Village Mobile Home Park near Dinuba Avenue and Claursen Drive.