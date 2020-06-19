81-year-old Air Force veteran beats COVID-19: ‘Here I am, live and in living color’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – One of the COVID-19 recoveries in Fresno County is an 81-year-old Air Force Veteran who battled the virus for more than two months.

Leroy Brown was discharged from the VA Medical Center in Fresno Thursday – and was greeted by his sister Juanita and his daughter Lynette who had not seen him in 63 days.

Leroy arrived at the VA’s emergency room on April 15. He say he was given a 20% chance of survival and placed in a medically induced coma.

“And Alice, the ICU nurse, she pushed me into the unit and pushed a tube down my throat and said ‘you’re gonna make it, you’re gonna make it, all you gotta do is be strong’,” said Leroy.

Leroy was the Fresno VA’s hospital’s first COVID-19 patient – and the first to be discharged.

“And here I am, live and in living color, sitting right here. I thank the Lord.”

Leroy and his family thanked the VA Medical Center staff starting with the administrators, to the doctors and nurses, to the janitorial staff.

“We appreciate everything you guys have done,” said Leroy’s daughter Lynette. “Everything. All the prayers, the hands-on, the communication. We love you. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Leroy says he didn’t think he’d see this day. Early on, he had even told his daughter and sister to call the undertaker

“I made it from a 20%. to…I’m at least a 90% right now,” said Leroy. “All I need is my strength to be built back up. I’ll be able to get my physical exercise in. I’ll be in good shape. I’ll be able to run!”

Leroy was moved to the VA’s Community Living Center where he will go through physical therapy before he is strong enough to return home.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.