MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An eight-year-old was left with major injuries after he was struck by a car while walking across a crosswalk in Madera on Tuesday morning.

According to the CHP, a 26-year-old driver from Madera was going eastbound on Ellis Street approaching Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy, near where Ellis Street crosses with Owens Street.

Officers say the eight-year-old was directed to cross the street by a crossing guard – and the driver did not see the child or the crossing guard. The child was hit and suffered major injuries. He was taken to the hospital. The eight-year-old’s brother, who was with him at the time, was uninjured.

The vehicle remained at the scene and the driver is cooperating with the investigation. The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.