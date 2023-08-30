A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed in a car crash Saturday, including an 8- year-old girl, the Atwater Police Department announced.

Officers say they were alerted to the collision in the area of Buhach Road and Green Sands Avenue at around midnight on Saturday.

Officers say they arrived to find a white sedan and a silver sedan involved in the crash. Two passengers in one of the vehicles, 26-year-old Joshua Hitto of Stockton and an 8-year-old girl, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Investigators say they are actively working on the case and are still determining the cause of the crash, and if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384.