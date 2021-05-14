8-year-old Fresno boy missing; 14-year-old brother still missing, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
8-year-old Fresno boy found; 14-year-old brother still missing, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A missing eight-year-old boy from Fresno was found, but once he was taken home, he ran out the back door, according to Fresno Police.

Authorities say Jaydon Lovato is a runaway but isn’t considered to be in danger.  14-year-old Anthony Lovato has not been found. Officers add that they do not believe he is in danger.

Anthony Lovato was last seen walking with his brother away from his home on the 1600 block of North Sixth Street near McKinley Avenue on Monday at around 4:00 p.m. He is approximately 5’6″ tall weighing about 120 pounds.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com