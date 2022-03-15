MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The eight-year-old girl found dead in a Merced home on Friday has been identified as Sophia Mason, the same girl who was reported missing by officials the same day, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner.

Officers with Merced Police Department say they were contacted by officers with Hayward Police Department about the missing 8-year-old.

Officers say during an interview with 30-year-old Samantha Johnson, the child’s mother, she provided the address of the home in Merced – prompting officers to search the location.

Samantha Johnson remains in police custody.

Investigators say the home where 8-year-old Sophia Mason was found belonged to 34-year-old Dhante Jackson. He remains on the run and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.