8-year-old boy killed in vehicle crash, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI, CHP officials say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A boy died Thursday in a vehicle crash, and the driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence according to CHP officials.

At approximately 4:39 a.m. on Thursday, dispatchers received a report of a crash on Porter Avenue at Avenue 432 in the Visalia area.

When CHP officers arrived, investigators determined that Sabrina Elizondo, 28 of Orange Cove, failed to stop at a marked stop sign at Avenue 432, traveled off of the roadway and crashed into a “large power transmission pole owned by PG&E.”

Investigators say Elizondo suffered major injuries, and that a passenger, an 8-year-old boy, was killed in the crash.

Officers say Elizondo was arrested for felony driving under the influence, and taken to an area hospital, where she was admitted due to her injures.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Visalia CHP office at (559) 734-6767.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com