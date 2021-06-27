8-year-old boy hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in hand at Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A child is now recovering in a local hospital after officers say he accidentally shot himself in the hand on Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say an 8-year-old boy accidentally shot his own hand sometime between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. after he grabbed a gun out of a desk drawer at a home near Atchinson and Plumas streets.

The boy was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital, where police say he is currently in stable condition.

The Fresno Police Department says officers learned of the shooting at 7:40 p.m. and are now investigating the incident.

Officers say the family is cooperating with the investigation and that the firearm has been recovered from the home.

No arrests have been made and police say the department’s Child Abuse Unit will be following up on the shooting.

No other details have been provided at this time.