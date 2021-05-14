8 porta-potties stolen from Tulare County orchard, deputies say

GOSHEN, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are appealing for information after eight porta-potties were stolen from an orchard in Goshen on Thursday.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the call was received just after 1:45 p.m. from the orchard in the 30800 block of Road 52 in Goshen for a report of stolen trailers with porta-potties.

As well as the eight porta-potties, deputies established that four trailers had been stolen as well. Each trailer has a serial number painted on each end: AF-58, AF-141, AF-147, and AF-130.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.