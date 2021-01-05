8 killed in fiery head-on crash identified by family’s statement

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The victims of the crash that killed nine on Highway 33 Friday have been identified.

Brooke Pulido, Daniella Ayala, Giada Pulido, Anthony Ayala, Mia Pulido, Camila Ayala, Jonah Pulido, and Gabriela Verdin were killed in the fiery head-on crash near Avenal Friday night according to a statement released by the family Monday.

The sole occupant of the other vehicle involved in the crash, Daniel Luna, 28 or Avenal, was identified Saturday according to investigators.

We will forever miss the endless giggles, the love for life and adventure, and their infectious smiles. We would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of support during this difficult time. We will never be able to truly express our sincere gratitude for the generosity and heartfelt messages.

The crash remains under investigation.