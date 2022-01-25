8 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) California Highway Patrol officials say eight people were hurt following a multi-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 41.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 41 just before Herndon Avenue. The crash shut down several lanes of traffic and caused vehicles to back up to Shaw Avenue.

CHP officials say there appears to be spilled dirt on the roadway, but it is unclear if that caused the crash.

Eight people were injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.