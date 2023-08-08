Whiskey with car keys and handcuffs concept for drinking and driving

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eight drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI on Thursday, during a DUI checkpoint, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the DUI checkpoint was held on First Street at Tulare Avenue from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Twenty-one drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license. Sixty-one vehicles were contacted.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. Police say you can call 911 to report a suspected drunk driver.