78-year-old man identified as person hit, killed in south Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed after being hit by a vehicle in south Fresno on Thursday.

Police say around 6:30 a.m. Dinh Nguyen, 78 of Fresno, was in the roadway near Sequoia Middle School when a driver traveling southbound on Cedar Avenue hit him.

According to officials, Nguyen was taken to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Officers say the driver was traveling approximately 35 mph and that they have been cooperative with investigators throughout the incident.

