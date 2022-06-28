VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 78-year-old woman was killed after colliding with a Caltrans truck near Visalia, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, around 3:46 p.m., officers responded to a collision on Highway 198 west of Highway 63.

During their investigation into the incident, officials say they learned that a Caltrans worker was in the area doing irrigation maintenance work.

The worker was at a complete stop on the side of the road and was using flashing lights, according to investigators.

A car driven by the 78-year-old woman heading east approached at an unknown speed and drifted to the right, colliding with the Caltrans truck.

The woman died from her injuries, according to officers.

The Caltrans worker was not injured in the incident and investigators say they do not know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision at this time.

The identity of the woman has not been released by officials yet.