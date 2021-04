Jennifer Easter won more than $70,000 dollars while betting on a penny slot machine at Eagle Mountain Casino.

PORTERVILLE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville woman won tens of thousands of dollars after betting just a little more than two bucks on a penny slot machine at Eagle Mountain Casino.

On Wednesday, April 18th, Jennifer Easter made a $2.50 max bet on a Tower of Power slot machine and won $77,001.22.

The following week, the casino shared news of the jackpot, along with a photo of Easter proudly holding up her check.

Eagle Mountain will be celebrating its 25th year in business this summer.