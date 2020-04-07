COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

76-year-old Strathmore man hit and killed riding his bike

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was hit and killed while riding his bike Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said a 76-year-old man from Strathmore was riding his bike wearing dark-colored clothing riding a dark-colored bicycle around 10:30 p.m. east on Avenue 192 west of Road 200 within the eastbound lane when he was struck and killed.

Due to poor lighting conditions and the bicyclist’s dark-colored clothing, CHP said the driver was unable to see the bicyclist ahead of him subsequently, the left front of the Toyota collided with the bicyclist and the rider was ejected from the bike.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know