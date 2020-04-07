76-year-old Strathmore man hit and killed riding his bike

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was hit and killed while riding his bike Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said a 76-year-old man from Strathmore was riding his bike wearing dark-colored clothing riding a dark-colored bicycle around 10:30 p.m. east on Avenue 192 west of Road 200 within the eastbound lane when he was struck and killed.

Due to poor lighting conditions and the bicyclist’s dark-colored clothing, CHP said the driver was unable to see the bicyclist ahead of him subsequently, the left front of the Toyota collided with the bicyclist and the rider was ejected from the bike.

