SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search is underway after a hiker that left Wednesday has not returned, according to the Sequoia National Park.

Park officials say 76-year-old Bill Roberts of Lake Tahoe was last seen on August 9 when his family dropped him off at the Cottonwood/Trail Pass Trailhead in the Golden Trout Wilderness of Inyo National Forest. Roberts’ plan was to hike north on the John Muir Trail and meet his family at Bull Frog Lake on August 12. The family reported him missing the day he failed to arrive as planned.

Park rangers said the last update posted on Robert’s tracker he was carrying was near the west end of the Caltech Peak ridgeline in Sequoia National Park. It is unknown why updates were ceased, however, ground searchers covered that area Sunday and located some of his tracks.

Park officials describe Roberts as caucasian, 6’1”, slim in build, with gray hair and a full gray beard and last seen wearing a brown and black long-sleeved shirt, tan hiking pants, a brown brimmed hat, carrying trekking poles, and an orange and black backpack. He has some experience with backpacking, but this was his first solo overnight trip.

Sequoia National Park says three teams of ground searchers, a drone, and helicopters were used during the search Sunday. Searches will continue tomorrow.

Roberts’ itinerary passes through an area that still has approximately 40% snow cover, and park officials also say creek crossings are unseasonably high and swift. Rain and thunderstorms are also heavily affecting the area. These conditions are affecting rescue crews’ search.

Anyone who has been in or around the area of Roberts’ planned itinerary since August 9 is asked to contact Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks at 888-653-0009.