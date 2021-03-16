$7,500 bail set for driver in hit-and-run death of Fresno grandma, sheriff’s office says

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno Police arrested the woman believed responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in early March.

The department said 30-year-old Hope Marshay Whitmore turned herself in on Tuesday. She faces charges of a misdemeanor hit-and-run and felony vehicular manslaughter. Her bail was set at $7,500. according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 5, 55-year-old Lavonda Anita Mosley was on a walk to the store when police said she was struck and killed near Elm and Grove.

“The vehicle who hit the pedestrian fled the scene,” said Lt. Rob Beckwith.

“You don’t leave a human being that you injured in the street,” said Mosley’s daughter.

Beckwith said investigators found pieces of the vehicle and other evidence that pointed to Whitmore. Investigators said they tried to get ahold of her and she turned herself in.

“That suspect has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run,” said Lt. Beckwith.

The maximum punishment for a felony hit-and-run in California is four years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Police do not know if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.