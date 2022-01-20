74-year-old woman found dead after fire in Tulare, officials say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 74-year-old woman was found dead after a fire in a Tulare mobile home Thursday morning, according to Tulare Police Department officials.

Officers said they were driving by a mobile home park in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue when he noticed a car with its doors and trunk open. According to police, the car was parked under a carport for one of the mobile homes.

Officials said the officer stopped to investigate and noticed that it appeared to have been rummaged through.

While checking the car, authorities said the officer saw smoke coming from the mobile home the car was parked near and shortly after heard someone screaming inside.

Police said the officer forced entry into the mobile home where the interior was fully engulfed in flames. The Tulare Fire Department responded and say they found a 74-year-old woman dead as they were extinguishing the flames inside the home.

Tulare Police Department officers have said they are working with the Tulare Fire Department to determine the origin of the fire and whether or not the fire was accidental or the result of a criminal act.