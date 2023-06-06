FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hit and killed while working on his broken-down vehicle Monday night near Coalinga, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 11:00 p.m. a 74-year-old man from Myrtle Point, OR was standing on Highway 5, tending to his broken-down vehicle on the right shoulder.

According to CHP, a man was driving a 2015 Peterbilt at around 55 miles per hour, approaching the man. The driver of the Peterbilt did not see the pedestrian in the roadway way, and as a result, the Peterbilt hit the pedestrian.

The 74-year-old man was struck and killed. The driver of the Peterbilt reported no injuries.