Mariposa, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County Sheriff’s Offices says the 74-year-old man that was reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe.

Deputies in Mariposa County were searching for John Van Dinther,74, that was reported missing Wednesday.

No other details were available.

