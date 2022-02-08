74-year-old man possibly set his own Tarpey Village home on fire, deputies say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
74-year-old man possibly set his own Tarpey Village home on fire, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno County man who was found dead outside his burning home on Tuesday could have set the fire himself, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the 74-year-old man was discovered at around 5:30 a.m. outside his home on Argyle Avenue, in the area of Gettysburg and Clovis avenues.

The fire was first reported by a neighbor who happened to see the smoke. Investigators say the person quickly went to the house, kicked in the door, and found the 74-year-old inside the house. He dragged the man outside – and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man was the only person living in the home at the time and believe that the man inside could have started the blaze. The Coroner’s Office continues to work on establishing a final cause of death, and no further suspect information has been provided by deputies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm