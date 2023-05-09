FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Seventy-four drivers and motorcycle riders were cited during an enforcement operation Saturday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say during the operation from 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., thirty-one people were cited for speeding, two for reckless driving, seven for driving under the influence (DUI), and thirteen were unlicensed or operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

According to police one of the DUI drivers was in possession of a loaded firearm and was arrested on several firearm-related charges. Twenty-one drivers were cited for other mechanical and moving violations.