VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Visalia, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials responded to a two-vehicle car cash at 7:49 a.m. on the intersection of Enterprise Street and Tulare Avenue, west of Tulare.

Investigators determined a 73-year-old woman from Tulare was driving a Saturn traveling eastbound on Enterprise Street and stopped for a posted stop sign. Traffic on Enterprise Street is controlled by stop signs, whereas on Tulare Avenue traffic has the right-of-way.

Officials say for an undetermined reason, the driver of the Saturn failed to yield to the right-of-way of an approaching Jeep traveling eastbound on Tulare Avenue and attempted to cross the intersection and that’s when the crash happened.

Officials say the 73-year-old woman died on the scene and a passenger was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not known to be factors in the crash; this is an ongoing investigation.