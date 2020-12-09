73-year-old bicyclist killed in Fresno County identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The 73-year-old woman who was struck and killed while riding a bicycle in Fresno Monday was identified by Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Stacey Dunnicliff of Clovis.

According to the CHP, the crash took place in an unincorporated area of Fresno County on Academy Avenue, near Sierra Avenue.

Officers say Dunnicliff veered to the left and went into the northbound lane of Academy, where she collided with a pickup truck. She was flown to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

