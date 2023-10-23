FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A 72-year-old woman who was hit by a Selma Police vehicle is recovering from her injuries, according to the Selma Police Department and CHP.

On Friday at around 7:55 p.m., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said they were asked by the Selma Police Department to respond and investigate an injury traffic accident within the city of Selma involving an on-duty Selma Police Officer.

Officers say the investigation has determined that an on-duty Selma Police Department Officer struck a 72-year-old female pedestrian in Selma with a marked Selma Police vehicle. Officers say the pedestrian was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for further non-life-threatening medical care.

The Selma Police Department says the police department and the officer involved have been cooperative in this investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs have been ruled out as a possible factor. Officers say this investigation is ongoing – and an internal affairs investigation has begun as well.

If anyone has information or witnessed this crash, they are asked to contact the Fresno Area CHP office at (559) 262-0400.