HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 71-year-old man died in a crash near Hanford Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 9:22 a.m. officers responded to a crash at the intersection of 14th and Fargo avenues.

Investigators say the driver of a Hyundai Tucson was eastbound on Fargo Avenue and at a stop at the 14th Avenue intersection. The driver of a Ford F350 was on 14th Avenue approaching Fargo Avenue.

The Hyundai entered the 14th Avenue intersection directly into the path of the Ford. The driver of the Ford was unable to avoid the Hyundai causing the front end of the Ford to strike the left side of the Hyundai, according to investigators.

CHP says the impact caused the Hyundai to travel off the road in a southeasterly direction where the right rear struck a power pole. the passenger in the Hyundai was unconscious upon CHP’s arrival and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.