7-year-old shot in Tulare is recovering, but remains ‘traumatized and scarred’

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A seven-year-old girl who was hurt in a shooting earlier this month continues to recover from her physical injuries but has been left emotionally wounded following the incident in Tulare.

According to her mother, Maleah Meitzenheimer has had two surgeries at Valley Children’s Hospital since the shooting on Mar. 4. The young girl’s spirits are high but she just wants to go home.

7-year-old Maleah Meitzenheimer

Her mother says Maleah is confused by the shooting and wants to know why she was shot. There is currently no timetable for her release.

A link to the family’s GoFundMe is here.

