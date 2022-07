FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 7-year-old child is missing according to family members after a fire destroyed a home near Downtown Fresno early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews respond to the house fire around 4:30 a.m. on College and Mckenzie avenues.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.