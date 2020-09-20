7-year-old girl writes thank you letter to firefighters battling Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — For a school assignment, second-grader Hope Arce at North Fork Elementary wrote a letter to the crews battling the Creek Fire.

In it, she wrote, “I want all of you to come home safe. Thank you for risking your lives for us.”

In the letter, Hope also talked about her dad, Omar, who’s a firefighter himself.

“It was a big Creek Fire. He’s fighting the Creek Fire,” said Hope.

“He was one of the first called in I think on the northern side when it first began, and he asked to come over to North Fork since it’s his home town to protect it,” said Hope’s mom Alicia.

Omar is resting at home for a couple days before he heads back up to the fire.

Hope says she’s proud of her dad, and has a message for all the firefighters: “You’re doing a great job at fighting and protecting buildings, forests, and wild animals.”

When asked what she wants to be when she grows up, Hope said probably a firefighter just like her dad.

