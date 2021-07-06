7-year-old girl who drowned in Merced River identified

MERCED COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a 7-year-old girl who drowned while swimming in the Merced River over the weekend.

The Merced County Coroner’s Office has identified the young girl as Jocelyn Ponce from Winton.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office says Ponce was swimming in the river at Hagaman Park when she went under the water for an unknown reason.

Ponce was pulled out of the water and taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.